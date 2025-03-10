Major visa fraud unearthed in Jalandhar, consultancy firm under scanner

A major visa scam has come to light in Jalandhar, with the Police Commissionerate filing an FIR (No. 009) against Easy Visa Education Consultant Pvt. Ltd.

The company, allegedly involved in deceiving visa applicants, is owned and operated by the Kakkar family. Authorities are investigating the firm under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014, for fraud and breach of trust.

Allegations Against Easy Visa Education.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Harvinder Singh, a Ludhiana resident, who accused the company of accepting money for visa processing services but failing to deliver. The alleged fraudulent activities took place between December 15, 2023, and June 30, 2024, at the firm’s office in Vasal Tower, Police Line Road, Jalandhar.

The primary accused named in the FIR include:

– Amit Kakkar

– Swati Kakkar

– Ravi Kakkar

– Shivang Sharma

– Robin Talwar

All individuals were actively involved in the operations of Easy Visa Education Consultant Pvt. Ltd.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Jalandhar Police received a written complaint on February 17, 2025, at 21:54 hrs, prompting immediate action. The FIR alleges that the accused misrepresented their services, collected substantial amounts from visa applicants, and failed to process their applications.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sirivennela, IPS, has been assigned to lead the investigation. Law enforcement authorities are currently gathering evidence and may take stringent action, including arrests, asset freezes, and efforts to recover funds for affected victims.

Rising Visa Scams in Punjab.

This case highlights the growing menace of visa fraud in Punjab, where individuals fall prey to agencies offering easy immigration solutions. Authorities are urging the public to thoroughly verify travel consultants before making financial commitments.

As the investigation continues, more victims are expected to come forward. The police have encouraged anyone affected by Easy Visa Education to lodge complaints and assist in legal proceedings.

For now, the Kakkar family and their associates remain under scrutiny, facing potential legal repercussions in what is shaping up to be one of Punjab’s largest visa fraud cases.