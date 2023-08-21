Major fire breaks out in Delhi factory

A major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi on Monday, a top official said, adding that there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

According to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg, the blaze was reported at the factory in Nilothi village at 8.52 a.m.

“A total 10 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far, no injuries,” he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.