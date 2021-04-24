In a shocker, at least three persons died after they drank hand sanitizer as liquor was unavailable owing to the statewide lockdown, an official said here on Saturday.

The incident happened in Vani village of the district late on Friday after which the trio was admitted with complaints of burns in the mouth, stomach, vomiting, giddiness and later succumbed in a hospital.

According to Vani Police Station Investigating Officer D. B. Bhadikar, the three men reportedly ran out of their liquor stocks as all wine-shops are shut.

“As per preliminary probe, they could not get liquor from anywhere, so they opted to drink a bottle of hand sanitizer which also contains a substantial amount of alcohol. They were rushed for treatment to the local hospital early today where they succumbed,” Bhadikar told IANS.

Two of them have been identified as Datta Langewar, 42, Sunil Dengde, 35 and the identity of the third victim has yet to be ascertained, he said.

The distraught family members of the deceased trio were seen crying outside the hospital as the police attempted to prevent overcrowding there.

The Vani Police have lodged an accidental death case, the bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations are underway.