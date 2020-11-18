Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his three day trip to Uttarakhand on Tuesday. On his last day of the tour Yogi visited Badrinath, in district Chamoli, and offered prayer at the famous Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat accompanied the U.P Chief Minister to Badrinath.

After offering prayer at Badrinath, Yogi Adityanath visited Mana village and other tourist attractions near it. Mana is the last Indian village on the Indo-China border. U.P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was impressed with the ongoing tourism development activities at Badrinath. On this Yogi said, “The work which is being done for the development of the ‘Char Dhams,’ to meet the demand of the future, is highly appreciable and praiseworthy.”

U.P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat laid the foundation stone for a tourist guest house of U.P Tourism at Badrinath on Tuesday.