The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered closure of all schools in view of the surge in number of Covid cases in the state.

Classes from 1 to 8 will remain suspended from March 24 to 31 for Holi vacation.

All other educational institutions, including schools between Classes 9 and 12, and higher education institutions where examinations are not scheduled, will be closed from March 25 to 31.

All examinations of classes 1 to 8 scheduled between March 24 and 31, therefore, have also been postponed.

A decision to this effect was taken at a late-night meeting on Monday, chaired by the chief minister.

Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said: “All examinations of classes 1 to 8 stand cancelled till further notice. After March 31, depending upon the situation, we will decide whether to promote all students or extend the academic session and hold examinations in state government-run institutions.”

All other educational institutions where examinations are scheduled between March 25 and March 31, will remain open only for examinations. Students will appear for the examinations while following all necessary Covid-19 protocols, the state government spokesman said.

Since children under 10 years come under the high risk zone, directives have been issued not to allow schools to function till March 31.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the state government has also cancelled the leave of all police personnel till the Holi festival.