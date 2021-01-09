Spurious liquor claimed five lives in Jeetgarhi village of Secundrabad area in district Bulandshahar on Thursday night.

Condition of five others who also consumed the liquor have been stated to be critical. 16 villagers were admitted to the hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Taking cognisance in the matter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to provide best treatment to those who have fallen sick and directed the officials to take immediate action and book the accused under National Security Act.

According to SSP Bulandshahr, the villagers had consumed spurious liquor supplied to them by a person named Kuldeep on Thursday night.

Shortly after drinking, their condition started deteriorating.