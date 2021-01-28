Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that programmes should be organised, at least, once a month at all the martyrs’ memorials in the state.

He said that public participation in these programmes should also be ensured.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister said that the police band should also be played once a week at memorials as a tribute to those who have sacrificed their life for the nation.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident of the Freedom movement that will begin on February 4, and said that the walls of the memorial should have paintings of martyrs and the literature related to Chauri Chaura should be compiled, digitalised and published.

The Chief Minister said that a proposal will soon be sent to the Railway Ministry to develop the Chauri Chaura railway station.

He further directed the officials to use the logo of Chauri Chaura in all official correspondence and honour the families of those connected with the historical event.

The inaugural event will be telecast live in the state.

The incident took place on February 4, 1922 at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of the then United Province (modern Uttar Pradesh) in British India, when a large group of protesters, participating in the Non-cooperation movement, clashed with the police who opened fire.

In retaliation the demonstrators attacked and set fire to a police station, killing three civilians and 22 policemen.

Mahatma Gandhi, who was strictly against violence, called off the non-cooperation movement on the national level on February 12, 1922, as a direct result of this incident.