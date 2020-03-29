Thirty-five people of a group of 37 that returned from a religious trip from Saudi Arabia, have been booked for hiding their travel history and defying the quarantine.

A mother and son from the group have tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the group that belongs to Amaria town of Pilibhit district, had gone to perform ‘umrah’ in Mecca and the members returned to the villages via Mumbai on March 19 and all its members were stamped for self-quarantine at their homes.

Members of the group, however, allegedly removed the ‘home quarantine’ stamp with the help of a perfume.

Suspicion arose when the health condition of a woman, a part of the group, deteriorated and later she was found coronavirus positive.