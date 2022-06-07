Liquor delivery at doorstep within 10 mins in Kolkata

Booozie, the flagship entity owned by Innovent Technologies and based in Hyderabad recently launched liquor service delivery to the doorstep in 10 minutes in Kolkata. Online liquor delivery is already offered by several companies but none have the 10-minute service so far, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

However, this startup has brought in some good news for alcohol lovers in Kolkata. The development comes two years after the web and app-based social networking platform provided a database of bars, offers, and events taking place there, along with a list of brands; turning into a social drinks platform.

The brand has claimed itself as India’s first 10-minute liquor delivery platform. The service was launched in the metropolis of Eastern India after the excise department of West Bengal state gave the required permissions.”We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in the consumer demand and current supply in the market,” it added.

Booozie claims to be a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behavior and order patterns. They use deep consumer research to understand customer needs, and social behavior around alcohol to promote sustainable and responsible drinking for users.

Meanwhile, about 81% of consumers in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–cities that currently do not allow alcohol delivery–said that they would like to use home delivery services.