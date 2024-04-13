Lightning strikes Delhi Golf Course

Delhi’s serene Golf Course on Saturday evening experienced a bolt from the blue as lightning decided to join the game.

With a flash and a bang, nature’s fireworks lit up the sky, leaving spectators amazed and trees slightly singed.

The lightning left its mark, quite literally, by etching a zigzag pattern on one of the trees, turning it into a living punchline for mother nature’s cosmic comedy show.

Advertisement

As golfers paused their game to marvel at the spectacle, one couldn’t help but wonder if the tree had finally cracked the code to nature’s electrifying sense of humor.

Perhaps it was mother nature’s way of reminding us that even in the midst of chaos, there’s always room for a good joke – or a shocking punchline, in this case.

While the lightning strike left its mark on the Golf Course, it also served as a gentle reminder of nature’s unpredictable power and the importance of respecting its force.