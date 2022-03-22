LG Sinha asks Gulf business houses to invest in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday addressed the Gulf Countries’ Investment Summit in Srinagar which is aimed at providing a platform for the foreign business delegates to explore a host of investment opportunities in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the scope for J&K and GCC companies’ economic cooperation to make J&K UT, paradise on earth, as the most beautiful investment destination in the world.

The Lt Governor said that the visit of CEOs of top companies, entrepreneurs, start-up representatives, exporters in J&K is an expression of confidence of the industry leaders in the potential for business cooperation between J&K and Gulf countries.

Since 2014, India’s relationship with Gulf countries has undergone a massive evolution which is being translated into a vibrant, revitalized economic partnership with J&K that will not only diversify our export basket but will also create a conducive environment for the expansion of the existing trade, the Lt Governor observed.

We have worked with a coherent framework in the last two years to harness immense natural resources, economic potential of J&K, said the Lt Governor.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we have also worked out a blueprint to unlock investment flows from compliance and restrictions. Over Rs.70,000 Crores worth investment proposals have been received within a year, he added.

We promise to provide global standard end-to-end facilities for the businesses, skilled workforce, transparent and hassle-free regulatory mechanism, and creation of necessary infrastructure wherever required, the Lt Governor said.

“Since my Dubai Expo visit earlier in January this year, many foreign companies from UAE have announced long-term plans for J&K. We are ready to take the relationship to a qualitatively new level and strengthen our economic partnership”, he added.

Talking about the fast-paced socio-economic transformations taking place in J&K, the Lt Governor said that the government embarked on several major initiatives in developing physical and social infrastructure and some of these initiatives are the biggest ever since the country’s independence in 1947.

The development of the power sector, trade, horticulture, rural infrastructure, roads and air links, medical education and health services, Industrial Training Institutes, Information Technology and storage facilities for the produce are the diverse areas that have been addressed, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said that the sector-specific Industrial Estates and Industrial Parks are being promoted in a focused manner, besides launching a Single Window Portal as the one-stop solution for attaining all the approvals and permissions in a time bound manner.

‘So far about 130 services are active on our single-window portal. We have also coordinated with various departments towards minimizing regulatory compliance burden over the businesses by eradicating redundant compliances, streamlining the processes for ease of doing business in the UT’, he added.

We are committed to protecting and promoting economic growth, and exploiting the opportunities through “Make in India” and other initiatives of the central government, and open for commercial tie-ups with the business organizations that are looking for stable, reliable, and trusted partners to expand trade, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that J&K offers an abundant demographic dividend, amazingly easy interface with the government, specific industrial land bank, sector-specific policy, ever-growing public infrastructure, reforms furthering ease of doing business, a host of tax benefits, and most importantly a secure environment to facilitate new investments in the UT.

The CEO of Century Financial, Bal Krishen, a native of Jammu’s Doda region, who headed the delegation of businessmen said that the delegation has visited J&K with a clear mindset for investments.

He termed the visit of business delegates from the Gulf a huge step towards growth and development of UT, and said that it will lay a strong foundation for a better and prosperous future where dreams and aspirations transform into reality.

