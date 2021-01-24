A team of the forest department rescued a leopard, which got stuck in a trap fixed by poachers, in Dehradun on Saturday. The four hour long operation saw the team using a tranquilizer gun and shifting the feline in a cage to ferry it to the forest department campus at Timli.

Poachers are active in the western part of Dehradun and wild animals get trapped in snare, made by using clutch wire of two-wheelers, on a regular basis. Earlier this month on 2 January a leopard was killed at Jhajra, after getting stuck in a trap fixed by poachers. A forest department team rescued a Sambar deer recently which entered Timil village after a poaching attempt by miscreants. A wild boar stuck in a clutch wire trap was rescued from Jhajra range earlier this year.

The new incident took place at Sorna (Guderia) area under the Chaudpur range. The place is located about 50 kms from Dehradun. Clutch wire was used for making the trap. S.P Sharma, DFO of Kalsi Range, said, “We received information from local people about a leopard getting trapped at Sorna (Guderia). Our team reached the spot at 7 a.m we immediately launched the rescue operation.”

The forest department will be fixing a radio collar on the leopard, before releasing it in the wild. As the news about the trapped leopard spread in the area, a big crowd gathered on the site. The presence of a big crowd made the rescue operation complicated. Rescue team member Ravi Joshi said, “The leopard is about eight year old.”