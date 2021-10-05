Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Rahul calls Priyanka “true Congress leader”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lauded his party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying she is a “true Congress leader”.

Priyanka Gandhi was allegedly detained while proceeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims.

“The one who is kept in custody is not afraid – she is a true Congress leader, will not give up! Satyagraha will not stop,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

Taking to Twitter, she demanded the arrest of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.

“Narendra Modi sir, your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. But the person who crushed the farmers has not been arrested yet,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters continue to protest outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the party leader is allegedly detained.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Refuting SKM’s allegations, MoS Teni denied his son’s presence at the site of violence, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which led to the ‘unfortunate incident’.