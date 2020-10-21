Even as the national figure of new Covid-19 cases fell below the 50,000 mark, West Bengal continued to add more new cases each day, with the state recording over 4000 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time on Tuesday.

The state has been adding over 3,000 new cases daily for the past 45 days.

It recorded altogether 4,029 fresh Covid cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 3,29,057 and the death toll to 6,180 while number of active cases increased to 35,170.

The city and the neighbouring districts of North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly continued to raise concern due to the high figures of new cases and deaths.

Kolkata recorded 17 deaths and 809 cases today followed by North 24-Parganas with 871 cases and 13 deaths.

With 3,382 Covid patients being discharged from hospitals in a day, a total of 2,87,707 patients have recovered in the state till now, taking the discharge rate to 87.43 per cent. During the day, samples of 43,762 people were tested for Covid. The positivity rate stood at 8.07 per cent.