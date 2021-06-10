State Police probing the slaying of two Punjab gangsters killed in an STF, ambush after a gunfight at a plush Sukhobristii or Sapoorji housing enclave at Newtown yesterday, found a Kolkata link after an investigation into the alleged sojourn of the deceased gangsters all the way from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to West Bengal traced a car, whose registration was done in the name of a company based in Kolkata.

A senior officer of Bengal Police said that investigation so far revealed that the car which the gangsters duo were travelling in all the way from Gwalior to Bengal was registered in the name of a company, whose office was found located at Ganesh Chandra Avenue.

Though Police sources said that the owner of the company during interrogation had told Police that car was sold six years ago though the process of name transferring was still to be completed.

It was this car which bore a West Bengal number plate had the occupants like Bharat Kumar, besides two dreaded gangsters killed in yesterday’s encounter at Newtown.

According to STF sources, it was Bharat Kumar.who according to a senior officer of Punjab Police, who had been arrested by the Punjab Police recently had acted as local handler of the duo and arranged all the logistical support and shelter for the two gangsters.

Kunlmar was the person who accompanied the gangsters to the Newtown housing complex and was allegedly at the wheel of the car which travelled from Gwalior to the state.

It was the arrest of Bharat Kumar that spilled the beans of the two now deceased gangsters alleged holed up at the Sukhobristii housing complex and helped the Punjab Police to share intelligence with the Bengal Police about their hideouts.

Meanwhile, investigation into the alleged flat where Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh had allegedly holed up threw up surprising elements of the alleged ownership of the flat.

Sources close to the development of the Bidhannagar commissionerate said that that flat where the two gangsters had holed up was reportedly owned by one Sumit Kumar, who had allegedly hired the flat on rent on his name from.an agent named Sushanto saha,who told news persons that the flat was rented out to Sumit Kumar but who were staying instead there it was not known to him. Kumar had taken the flat on rent by saying goes his had a transferable jobs and had a business of automobile parts.

“One Sumit Kumar had taken the flat on rent from me on his name for which documents which I possess have submitted to the police for verification”, claimed Saha It was learnt that Sumit Kumar was a kin to arrested associate of the two gangsters Bharat Kumar.