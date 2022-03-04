Sohini releases album of Swamiji’s compositions

Born in a family of music lovers, niece of RD Burman, Sohini is one of the successful performers of Hindustani classical vocal. A chartered accountant, Sohini holds the position of CFO in a top-ranked multinational.

A sangeet Prabhakar/ visharad, she is trained by Ustad Sagiruddin Khan, Pt A Kanan and Dalia Rahut. Her soulful bhajans, bhakti geeti and raag pradhan learnt from Manabendra Mukhopadhyay, Biman Mukhopadhyay and Anusuya Mukhopadhyay are a treat to the ears.

An artiste of Akashvani and Doordarshan , empanelled with ICCR, Sohini travelled extensively to perform throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Swami Vivekananda used to sing compositions for Ramakrishna Paramahansa, which often led the saint to go into a trance. Few of such songs, Mono cholo nijo niketane, Nahi surjo nahi jyoti, Juraite chai kothai jurai, Raj rajeswar dekha dao, Jabe ki he dino amar, Amar ma twang hi Tara, Khandana bhava, an aarati song has been sung by Sohini for Bhavna Records.

The album consisting of the songs were released on the evening on Thursday, eve of birth of Thakur Ramakrishna Paramhansa. The release took place at Ramkrishna Institute of Culture in the presence of Swami Suparnonanda Maharaj, Pramita Mallick, Pabitra Sarkar and Asish Sengupta.

Other eminent guests, who were present on the occasion were Gautam Dey (ex-regional director, ICCR), Abhijeet Dasgupta from Doordarshan and Pt Samar Saha.

After the release, Sohini was asked to render two of the songs Swamiji used to sing to Ramkrishna. One was Nahi surjo nahi jyoti, song composed by Swami Vivekananda himself followed by Juraite chai kothai jurai composed by Girish Ghosh.

Her soulful and divine rendition touched the hearts of Swami Suparnanda Maharaj who blessed Sohini for her wonderful performance.

Pabitra Sarkar wished that she could successfully achieve her dreams to spread Vivek Dyuti all over the world.