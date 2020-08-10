The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) is all set to introduce advance bus seat ticket booking system like the railways. It will become the first government transport organisation to introduce the advance ticket booking system. This will be the first time in the state.

Talking to The Statesman today, Colonel Diptanshu Choudhury, chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation said that very soon the facility will be introduced for the passengers travelling in SBSTC buses.

“The passengers can book the advance tickets about a month before like the railways and in this era of novel coronavirus, this system can become a win-win situation for both the passengers and the bus company,” he added.

Choudhury inaugurated an information kiosk of South Bengal State Transport Corporation at City Centre in Durgapur today.

The passengers can book advance tickets of even more than a month before of South Bengal State Transport Corporation buses through this information qiosk, Colonel Diptanshu Choudhury added.

He has also informed that for providing further value added services for the passengers of the state government owned bus service, the SBSTC plans to procure land from the state government beside NH2 near the Langcha Hub in Shaktigarh of Burdwan East district to set up a toilet complex on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

“Hope that very soon the land will be handed over to us and we will set up the sulabh toilet complex with all modern facilities at reasonable cost,” he added.

Presently, all long district inter state buses including both state and private and even Volvo buses stop at the Langcha shop area on both side of the highways in Shaktigarh for refreshment.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has appointed Colonel Diptanshu Choudhury as the chairman of SBSTC after the untimely death of the previous chairman, Tamonash Ghosh , MLA of Falta Assembly seat in South 24 Parganas due to covid -19 positive very recently