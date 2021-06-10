A low pressure area likely to be formed over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on 11 June is expected to bring spells of heavy rainfall of around 7-11cm to the city of Kolkata this Friday.

The state is all set to welcome this year’s monsoon in the next two to three days.

According to the Met department, Kolkata is likely to witness heavy showers on two days-Friday and Saturday, when a rainfall of about 7-11cm is expected to lash the city and its adjoining districts of Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

As informed by the weather officials, major parts of South Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. During these four days, the rains will continue in the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Howrah and Hooghly.

Last Monday, different districts of South Bengal witnessed heavy downpour and at least 28 people were killed in lightning strikes in the districts of Hooghly, East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Howrah, Purulia, Bankura, South 24 Parganas and Nadia.

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning of thunderstorm, lightning winds gusting at a speed reaching 30-40 kmph over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal till 11 June.

The RMC has issued a few suggested actions advising farmers and other people to take shelter in concrete houses and not to move outside during thunderstorm or lightning activity. The weather office has also suggested the citizens not to take shelter under trees and particularly the isolated ones.