West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today upped the ante by asking chief minister Mamata Banerjee to set free the police administration from “political caging” and allow them to restore law and order which is alarming as reports of “free-run to illegal bomb making” have surfaced.

The Governor shot yet another serious accusation at the Mamata ruled state government alleging that police has been kept bound in political chains when they should have been allowed to freely do their work towards maintaining law and order.

He dropped a warning as he wrote on Twitter, “law and order alarming with reports of free run to illegal bomb making”.

Recently, the Governor had alleged that Raj Bhawan has been put under surveillance by the state administration. Dhankhar tagging Miss Banerjee on Twitter, wrote, “Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of police [email protected] Official. Unfortunate-Police and administration ever at door of ruling party –in readiness to knock door of Opposition.”

The Governor has time and again alleged that police force is being used to shun the voices of the Opposition by the ruling Trinamul government. He warned of a gross deviation from the Rule of Law.

He said the present scenario deals a “staggering blow” to the rule of law and democracy.

“This menacing stance of police and administration @MamataOfficial would generate consequences. Public servants are not political workers” warned Dhankhar.

Taking a dig at the state administration alongside police, the Governor tweeted that he never fathomed that IAS/IPS officers in Mamata regime could so “capitulate” and “crawl” in such an “unlawful manner”.

“Their actions are open secrets. Democratic essence shredded” remarked Dhankhar and questioned, “Why be party to this & crucify democratic values! Time to respond to the call of duty.” It is to be noted that the Governor has also termed the probe, ordered by the chief minister, into alleged scam in purchasing Covid related medical equipment, a “sham” and stated that the three member panel set by Miss Banerjee comprises members who in turn must be probed. He demanded for an independent probe into the alleged scam.

Alongside, he has asked the state government to submit to him all details relating to investment made by the latter in organising the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) since 2016. He sought details entailing the number of jobs created as per the promises made in every of the BGBS summits since its inception.

The Governor first wrote to the chief minister’s office and then wrote to the finance minister Dr. Amit Mitra for the details.