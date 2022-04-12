Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab officers sparks controversy, Opposition says Mann’s a rubber stamp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab officers on Monday in the reported absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sparked a controversy with the Opposition parties accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo (Kejriwal) of remote controlling the party government in the state.

While former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh alleged Mann has become Kejriwal’s rubber stamp, the Congress alleged the AAP chief is the de-facto CM of Punjab.

Kejriwal reportedly met with top officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the meeting, where the state’s chief secretary and secretary, power, were also present while Mann was not present.

“IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann’s absence. This exposes the de-facto CM and Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify (sic),” tweeted former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said “worst was feared, worst happened”. “Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers’ meeting in Delhi,” Amarinder said in a tweet.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked Mann to ensure the state is not subject to remote control rule by the AAP government in Delhi or taken over by the Centre.

“Punjabis rightfully fear that the officers of Punjab could be brow beaten to sign away the rights of the state on important issues like river-waters. Mr Mann should understand that he has been elected to office in Punjab and he alone should hold the required meetings and not give this right to the Delhi chief minister,” senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh said there were already reports that Kejriwal and his men have been dictating terms to the Punjab CM and have been deciding about the postings and transfers of police and administrative officers. “But now after reportedly calling a meeting of the state chief secretary and other officers in Delhi and discussing the Punjab agenda with them without the knowledge of Mann it is a matter of shame for the entire Punjab and Punjabis,” he said.

While Kejriwal or top AAP leaders have yet to respond to the criticism, a party spokesperson said it was in an informal meeting.

“Mr Kejriwal is our national convener. We always take his guidance. If for some constructive step and betterment of Punjab, an informal meeting was held, then the Opposition should not criticise it, but rather support it,” AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told reporters.