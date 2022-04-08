Kejriwal reviews progress of ‘Rozgaar Budget’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today chaired a high-level review meeting on the progress of the Delhi government’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’.

During the budget announcement, the government had set a target of generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

The meeting was convened in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah along with high-ranking officials of all the departments concerned.

The Chief Minister laid stress on the importance of creating more jobs in the backdrop of the country’s economic status and the need for progressive development.

Addressing the officials after the presentation of the progress reports, Kejriwal said, “I believe that our announcement of 20 lakh job opportunities, is a very novel move. With all the specific details that we’ve chalked out, I think this is perhaps a first of its kind experiment in the budget-making exercise. I don’t think any government has even attempted to touch such a target.”

“This is definitely new and challenging for everyone. But I want to assure the whole team that we’re all together in this and if we work with full cooperation and harmony then this will be very easy to achieve,” he said.

“The biggest challenge in front of our country is employment. Children don’t have jobs to take up. Let’s all work towards combating it within our timelines. If there’s any problem don’t sit on it, don’t wait for the next meeting. We all are available here,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“You can approach me, the Deputy CM, the Chief Secretary or any minister, but flag it as soon as possible. This will help all of us to find timely solutions. Employment generation may be a challenge, but we’ve proven in Delhi that nothing is impossible.

The whole world is looking at us and appreciating how we’ve transformed education, healthcare, electricity and water. We will overcome all challenges and make Delhi an example in the employment sector too,” he said.

Kejriwal also shared details on Twitter and wrote, “We have set a target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years in Delhi’s budget. Such work is being done for the first time in the country. I chaired a meeting of all departments today on this. Targets and timelines were set for each department. Everyone is very excited. I believe that we will definitely achieve our goal.”

Sisodia said, “We cannot afford to lose time on any front, hence the timelines that have been made are very tight. Every department is required to strictly adhere to these schedules because once a delay occurs, it affects the entirety of a project and causes future hurdles.”

All heads of departments have to make sure that file processing and decision making is expedited, he said.

“We will not tolerate any month old excuses in review meetings, say, three months from now. If you are facing any obstacles, it is your responsibility to overcome them at the earliest by whatever means necessary.

Hence, today’s meeting aimed to ensure that every department understands its role properly as well as the right schedules that we are operating on. Some open-minded thinking will be required from the point of view of land usage because it is a crucial factor in increasing revenue and jobs for the government,” Sisodia said.

At the same time, he tweeted, “CM Arvind Kejriwal conducted a meeting to review details & expedite implementation of ongoing & new programs in the Rozgar Budget. Under his leadership, Delhi Government is committed to creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years.”

Under the blueprint of the Rozgaar Budget, the Delhi Government will bolster the employment sector through policies like Redevelopment of Popular Retail Markets, Dilli Shopping Festival, Grade-A Retail and Food Spaces, Food Truck Policy, Cloud Kitchen Policy, Redevelopment of Dilli Food Hubs, etc.