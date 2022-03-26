Kejriwal applauds Delhi budget, congratulates Sisodia

Hailing the Delhi Budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government presented a holistic plan to generate 20 lakh employment opportunities in five years in the national capital.

The Chief Minister pushed for an employment boost and measures to fight inflation as he applauded Delhi’s Rs 76,000 crore ‘Rozgaar Budget’.

The Delhi Government has managed to increase its budget by 2.5 times since coming to power because of its commitment to honesty, said Kejriwal as he congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting a spectacular budget.

Addressing the media after the presentation of the Budget in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal

said the Delhi Government’s free education, healthcare, water, power and bus travel for women are a huge relief during backbreaking inflation.

“Don’t think any other state government in the world provides healthcare facilities like Delhi. Health is one such sector which can push people into poverty; people are forced to sell their assets if someone falls ill,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said this budget will go on to bring relief from inflation and provide employment in Delhi.

”Homeless children and beggars are not voters so no government till date tried helping them; our government will build a residential school for 10 crores to rehabilitate them,” he said.

“Presented a Rs 76,000 crore budget this year compared to Rs 31,000 crore when we had come to power in 2015. Nothing short of a miracle that Delhi’s budget increased 2.5x in seven years,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Our government has presented a holistic plan to generate 20 lakh employment opportunities in 5 years. It takes immense courage to take a resolve to generate 20 lakh jobs; this is no election promise. 1.68 crore people of Delhi are job qualified today but only one-third of those have jobs,” he said.

“We must increase the number of our workforce from 33% to 45% and employ 76 lakh people in the mainstream,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said 20 lakh employment avenues will be generated in the retail sector as well as those of Food and beverages, Logistics and Supply Chain, Travel and Tourism, Entertainment, Construction, Real Estate and Green Energy.

The Chief Minister said five markets of Delhi will be revamped.

Delhi Shopping Festival and Wholesale Festival will be organised; this will give a huge push for jobs, he said.

“We will develop Gandhi Nagar Cloth Market into a state of the art Grand Garment Hub,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Delhi has emerged as the startup capital; through our startup policy, the youth will develop new business and increase employment opportunities,” he said.

Food truck policy will be brought in to promote Delhi as a one of a kind food hub, Kejriwal said.

“There are huge plans to establish film policy, cloud kitchen clusters, and electronic city to support employment generation,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today presented in the Delhi Assembly what he termed the ‘Rozgaar Budget’ 2022-23 which among other things aims to create 20 lakh new jobs in the national capital in the next five years.

“This year’s Budget is called ‘Rozgar Budget’! We aim to create 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi, in the next 5 years,” said Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the AAP Government.

“The proposed Budget Estimate for the year 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore, 9.86 per cent higher than the Budget Estimate of Rs 69,000 crore for the year 2021-22 and 13.13 per cent higher than the Revised Estimates,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.