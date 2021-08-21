Karnataka to soon have integrated townships in all industrial hubs

In a bid to avoid long traffic snarls and save ‘man-hours being wasted in traffic junctions, Karnataka industries minister, Murugesh R. Nirani said on Friday that the state government was planning to launch a unique concept of “Walk-to-work” across the state.

After reviewing his department, Nirani told reporters that the industries department had decided to prepare a blueprint on residential townships in industrial areas that would come up in the future across the state.

“Industries department is planning to develop 9,010 acres of land for industrial development in the coming days in Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, and Haveri districts. Over 81,864 acres of land in 188 industrial areas have been acquired so far and allotted for industrial units across the state,” Nirani explained.

He said that the proposed residential townships will come upon Karnataka Industry Area Development Board (KIADB) land and other industrial areas.

“The main objective of this project is to help workers, officials and other staff reside on the premises which will help them avoid commuting long distances and in turn save crucial man-hours, increase productivity and prevent traffic congestion,” the minister who himself is an industrialist explained.

He added that residential townships will be constructed on 10 percent to 15 percent of land reserved in industrial areas with all basic amenities such as schools, shopping malls, clinics, parks, and recreation facilities.

The minister said that the state is an ideal destination for investors and maintaining its leadership position.

“We will ensure further progress with investor-friendly and business-friendly steps in the coming days. I will also hold a meeting with top industrialists soon and discuss issues related to industrial development and attracting investments. The government will leave no stone unturned in maintaining Karnataka’s lead position in the industrial sector and investor-friendly atmosphere,” Nirani said.