Karnataka anti-conversion Bill is an attack on rights of religious minorities: CPI (M) editorial

The Karnataka anti-conversion Bill passed by the State legislative assembly is a direct attack on the rights of religious minorities and religious freedom, CPI (M) journal People’s Democracy said today.

In an editorial, the journal said such laws have been passed in other BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and earlier in Gujarat.

Though named as `Freedom of Religion Act’, these laws do the opposite of curbing the fundamental right provided in Article 25 of the Constitution to “freely profess, practice and propagate religion,” the journal said.

The CPI (M) editorial said the ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill’ follows the pattern set by similar laws passed in other BJP-ruled states.

The Karnataka Bill provides for three to five years imprisonment for forced conversions; however, if such a forced conversion takes place with a minor, woman, or an SC/ST person, then the jail term will be from three to ten years, the CPI (M) said.

The Bill has come in the background of widespread attacks on Christians and their places of worship in the state. If the bill becomes law, then it will be a constant threat to the Christians, as along with vigilante actions against places of worship, the law can be invoked by a compliant administration to target and penalise normal religious activities, the CPI (M) editorial said.