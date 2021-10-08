Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi’s silence on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘silence’ over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on 3 October.

Sibal tweeted, “Modiji, why are you silent? Had you been in opposition, how would you have reacted?”

He also asked the PM to show sympathy towards the victim of the violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said, “We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult!”

Amid din over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Lakhimpur Kheri victims’ families and had expressed solidarity on Wednesday.