Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath, here on Thursday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour but there is no official word on it.

The meeting has taken place amid crisis the party is facing in many states including Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttrakhand.

Sources say the top Congress leaders discussed the political situation in various states and issues reted to the party in view of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Punjab among others early next year.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is also scheduled to address press conference on the issue of inflation and fuel price hike in Lucknow, as part of a series of press conferences the party is holding on the issue. Priyanka Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to Lucknow from Friday onwards and will meet leaders of the party to chalk out strategy for upcoming elections.

Priyanka Gandhi during her Lucknow visit will be meeting with all Pradesh Committees, including all district and city presidents, and is also slated to meet various farmer unions as well.

She will interact with groups of unemployed youth who are fighting various recruitment issues.

Priyanka will also discuss the making of a manifesto for the next Assembly elections with the state Congress leaders.

This will be the first physical meet of the Congress general secretary in the state after the second wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, she met with the advisory council of her party in Uttar Pradesh and expressed concern over the large-scale violence in the Block Parmukh elections.

The Congress says it has been protesting against the fuel hike and rising inflation in the country. The party is trying to corner the BJP government by raising people’s issues, including law and order.