India reports 26,727 new Covid-19 cases, 277 deaths

India logged 26,727 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed.

As per the ministry, out of 26,727 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths across India, 15,914 cases and 122 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday.

India’s active caseload stands at 2,75,224 after declining by 1,796 cases, the lowest in 196 days, accounting for less than 1 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

With 28,246 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has gone up to 3,30,43,144 with recovery rate at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.70 per cent, less than three per cent for the last 98 days. Presently, the daily positivity rate is 1.76 per cent, less than three per cent for the last 32 days.

As many as 15,20,899 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 57,04,77,338.

The country has administered 89,02,08,007 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 64,40,451 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

This is the second day that India’s new cases tally crossed the 20,000-mark after recording a dip below the level for three consecutive cases.