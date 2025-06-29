Illicit cigarette racket busted in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, 94,000 packets seized; two arrested

The Delhi Police dismantled a large-scale illicit cigarette racket with the arrest of two men involved in its distribution, officials said on Sunday.

The police said they have confiscated 94,000 packets of foreign-made e-cigarettes from the possession of the arrested persons.

“We received a tip-off regarding an illicit cigarette racket operating from the basement of a warehouse in Vasant Kunj’s Nangal Dewat. Following this lead, our team raided the tipped area on Friday. The godown was reportedly being used to stock smuggled cigarettes meant for distribution across Delhi NCR and South India,” a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Goel said, “The arrested individuals have been identified as Parikshit (22), a resident of Vasant Kunj and owner of the godown, and P.P. Chengappa, a native of Karnataka.”

Amid the probe, it emerged that both men were part of a wider supply chain importing illicit cigarettes from countries like Greece and Dubai, circumventing Indian tobacco regulations.

The raid led to the recovery of 13,000 packets of L&B Original Silver, 5,000 packets of King Size Mayfair, 50,000 packets of Richmond King Size Real Blue, and 26,000 packets of Richmond King Size. The cigarettes were found without the statutory pictorial warnings or printed maximum retail price, both of which are mandatory under Indian law, the officer said.

Parikshit confessed that he had learnt the trade from his father, who runs an import-export business at the airport. Police said he later ventured independently and connected with a man named Sunil from Bengaluru.

Further, Sunil introduced Parikshit to the other accused, P. P. Chengappa, who allegedly worked as a liaison in Delhi for a courier company named “World Wide Cargo Services” operated by Sunil.

Chengappa was allegedly responsible for ensuring the supply of illicit consignments across multiple Indian states, profiting from the high demand for foreign cigarette brands in black markets.

With the details provided by the accused, a case under the relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station, and both accused have been taken into custody.

Officials confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace the entire network and uncover potential links to larger smuggling operations.