IGIA T-1 exit route to be altered from Monday

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi is undergoing transformation these days, including the expansion work, which is going on at Terminal-1 (T-1) of the airport. This requires shifting of traffic from time to time.

Due to the ongoing Phase 3A expansion work at T-1 of the airport, there is change in traffic movement.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the latest traffic shift is for vehicles leaving the T1-Departure Ramp from the midnight of Monday.

It has been stated that from September 26, midnight, any vehicle coming to T1-Departures will have to make a U-turn at the end of the Departure forecourt ramp and exit the terminal through the newly widened-up ramp. From there, the vehicles will have to take Mehram Nagar Road for their exit from the airport.

A DIAL official said that the present exit of the Departure ramp will give way for the construction of Integrated Terminal-1. However, for easy movement of the traffic, DIAL has also increased the width of Departure ramp in front of Terminal-1.