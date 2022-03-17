HP Guv, CM felicitate people on Holi

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajender Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday felicitated the people of the state on the occasion of Holi festival.

The Governor said that Holi, the festival of colours has its own significance and identity and hoped that the festival would strengthen the bond of friendship and would go a long way in promoting the unity and integrity of the country.

The Chief Minister in his felicitation message said that Holi was a unique festival of brotherhood, which gives us a message of mutual cooperation and friendship. He hoped that the festival would further strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.