Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday met Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel at New Delhi on Friday.

The chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh has submitted a proposal to the central government for setting up electronic devices manufacturing hub in the state to fulfil the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat of Prime Minister.

Thakur said that presently there is huge dependence on China in this sector and with the setting up of this park India would be able to manufacture indigenous electronic devices thereby building self sufficiency in this sector.

He said that the state government was ready to provide land and electricity at competitive rates and requested the centre to provide grants for providing common facilities.

The HP CM pleaded for setting up of Bulk Drug Pharma Park and Medical Devices Park in the state as Himachal Pradesh provides a conducive environment for growth of industries. He requested the centre to consider the claim of Himachal Pradesh for the project out of the three states to be chosen.

Thakur also requested for setting up of power generation transmission distribution equipment hub in the state.

He also thanked the centre for extending its support for the growth of state in all spheres due to that state has reached 7th position from 17th position in ease of doing business. He said that the efforts and hard work of state government is evident as results are speaking volumes of its commitment to growth.

The chief minister also spoke to Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Union Minister of state for Chemical and Fertilizers regarding Bulk Drug Pharma Park and pleaded the claim of the state strongly.