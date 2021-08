Sneha Kumari Negi, a native of Sangla in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has won the gold medal in Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2021 that was being held in Dubai.

Sneha had participated in the 66 kg category and she defeated UAE’s Rahmah Khalfan in a bout that was held on Monday night.

Sneha’s boxing coach Upendra Negi told the media that she was a hardworking boxer and she had also won a bronze medal in Khelo India Youth Games that were held in Guwahati in 2020.