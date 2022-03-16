HP assembly passes budget outlay of Rs 54,592 crore for FY 2022-23

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed a budget outlay of Rs 54,592 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar applied ‘guillotine’ after lunch after which the process to pass the budget for the financial year 2022-23 was started.

After this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the HP Appropriation Bill 2022 in the assembly and it was passed by the house by voice vote.

After passing the Appropriation Bill, the state government has got permission for expenditure from consolidated funds for proposed expenses.

It is worth mentioning here that Jai Ram Thakur had presented the Budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly in which focus had been laid on the social sector. Thakur had announced to start 10 new schemes to lure the electorate of the state in the election year.

The state government had announced an increase in salaries of Aganwari, Asha workers, PRIs representatives, and outsourced employees, besides a hike in MLA Area Development Fund and Discretionary Fund. No new taxes had been imposed in the budget and free power up to 30 units, besides, recruitment on 30,000 posts.