A highly decomposed body has been recovered from a mobile toilet van in the Maidangarhi area of South Delhi. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

A police official said that the information about the dead body was received at the Maidangarhi police station on Thursday. Immediately a police team reached the spot and recovered the dead body from a mobile toilet van. The body was found in such highly decomposed condition that it was difficult to identify it.

During preliminary investigation, it came to notice that the toilet van belongs to Super Lou India Company, which is engaged in renting out mobile toilet vans. The said mobile toilet van was rented by the company to a banquet hall located at Janakpuri, which was later returned to the company on September 20.

On Thursday the company had sent a staff namely Kishan Kumar to get the toilet van cleaned. As soon as Kishan opened the toilet van, he found a dead body lying inside. Information was immediately passed to the company officials, who further informed the police.

According to the police, no document was found from the deceased, which could help ascertain the identity. The police are trying to identify the body.

Police are suspecting it to be a case of murder. Prima facie, it appears after killing the deceased, the body was dumped inside the mobile toilet van to dispose of it.

The police are probing to ascertain the facts.