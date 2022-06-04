Gurugram school principal receives threat calls from Bishnoi gang

A Gurugram school principal allegedly received a threat call in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday evening, the police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known gangster, is currently incarcerated in Tihar. In connection with the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, the bandit is wanted by the police.

The complainant, Jaipal Singh, is the Director of Guru Dronacharya School in Bhangraula village. He lives in Jai Hind Ki Dhani in the Farukhnagar district of Gurugram. He told the police that he received a threat call from an unknown number on Friday evening. The individual on the other end of the line described himself as a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

“When I inquired what was wrong, the anonymous caller threatened me, saying, ‘I will abduct you on Monday,’ and when I questioned what was wrong, he responded, ‘I will tell you on Monday,’ and then hung up. The phone number then became unreachable “Singh informed the authorities.

The school principal immediately reported the incident to the Farrukhnagar police.

“In this regard, a case has been filed. We are investigating the situation based on the information given. The police have opened a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to continue their investigation “Farrukhnagar police station’s station house officer (SHO) stated.

As per the reports, Bishnoi gang network is active in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. There are dozens of serious cases like murder, kidnapping, and extortion registered against Lawrence.

(with inputs from IANS)