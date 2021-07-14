Gujarat Congress leaders have met party General Secretary Organization KC Venugopal and urged him to fast forward the appointments in the state unit and in-charge for the state as Gujarat goes to the polls next year.

Venugopal has assured them that the process is on and the All India Congress Committee will soon appoint the state in-charge.

The leaders have sought an appointment with former party president Rahul Gandhi to apprise him about the political situation in the state. After the demise of Rajiv Satav there has been no appointment of the state in-charge and the Gujarat party president has resigned after the loss in the civic polls.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is reportedly being considered for the post of state in-charge while Ramesh Chennithala is likely to get Karnataka.

Arjun Modhwadia is top choice for the state party President and he has held the post in the past.

Names of veterans like B.K. Hariprasad and Mohan Prakash are also doing the rounds for the state in-charge post. Sources said former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot too was considered but his close aides say he declined and does not want to move out of the state.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and the Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani tendered their resignations from their posts in March, following the party’s debacle in the local body elections. The Congress leadership accepted their resignations.

The state is vital for the Congress keeping in mind the Assembly elections scheduled next year, especially after coming very close to wresting power from the ruling BJP in the last state polls held in 2017.

In the last elections in 2017, present Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the in-charge for Gujarat,