Govt flats for slum dwellers being illegally sold: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that the Lieutenant Governor is turning a blind eye to irregularities in the Delhi Development Authority’s flat allocations, which are intended for poor slum dwellers but are being sold illegally.

Bharadwaj questioned whether the L-G is truly unaware of this corruption, alleging that it is happening with the involvement of key DDA officials, an agency that falls under the LG’s authority.

Criticizing the BJP, Bharadwaj claimed that the party consistently opposes the welfare of slum dwellers and accused it of neglecting the poor, highlighting recent demolitions.

Addressing a press conference, the senior AAP leader stated that the flats constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Delhi are meant to provide slum dwellers with dignified housing, aiming to reduce the number of slums in the national capital.

He added that there is a lengthy process to allot a flat to a slum dweller, including surveys of the slums, verification of documents proving their residency, and eligibility checks. However, he raised concerns that individuals without their names in the surveys or any documents proving their residency are still receiving flats.

Bharadwaj claimed that a recent sting operation revealed that such flats in Kalkaji are being sold on the black market to ineligible buyers, bypassing the intended beneficiaries from JJ clusters.

The minister further added that while the poor are being evicted, corruption surrounds the flats meant for them.

Bharadwaj argued that this large-scale corruption couldn’t have occurred without the collusion of high-ranking DDA officials and alleged that it is unlikely to have happened without the LG’s knowledge.

He said: “With the ACB, Vigilance Department, and CBI under his control, it’s hard to believe the LG was unaware that flats meant for slum dwellers were being stolen through corruption, harming both the poor and the city of Delhi.”