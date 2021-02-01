The Internet connectivity has been suspended for two more days at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders by the government at the request of Delhi Police, officials said on Monday.

“In exercise of powers conferred under sub rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017), and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory from 11 p.m. on January 31 to 11 p.m. on February 2,” said the government order

The government had on Saturday decided to suspend the internet services for two days from January 29 to January 31.

Police on Monday also fenced the Delhi border near Ghazipur with the barbed wires to stop the protesting farmers entering the national capital from Uttar Pradesh and also deployed heavy security at the Ghazipur protest site.

The development comes against the backdrop of two recent incidents of violence within a week–violence during the January 26 farmers’ tractor rally and the clash between protesting farmers and “local residents” at Singhu border on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)