Gehlot claims support of BSP turned Congress MLAs in RS Biennial

Making a direct jibe at the Opposition BJP and its supporting Independent candidate in RS Biennial poll scheduled on June 10, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that six-party MLAs who quit the BSP and joined the Congress party in 2019 were together, are together and will be together.

“BJP should not have expected from the leaders (MLAs) who saved the government at that time, nor even the candidate supported by BJP (Subhash Chandra) in RS biennial”, Gehlot told the media at Udaipur after landing with six MLAs including that of turncoat (BSP) this morning.

“When these MLAs gave their full support during the Government’s crisis in 2020 when the Opposition BJP tried to topple my government, now this is simply an election, how could they hope that they would be able to do poaching or horse trading.. Now they (BJP/others) have created a weary atmosphere in Media too that it would be easy for them to shift some of them to their fold. Nothing happens”, Gehlot alleged.

Gehlot replied to a volley of questions related to RS polls saying, “Every MLA has some problems of his own, some are solved, some don’t even happen, if someone talks to me to say that, then that is not a bad thing. Their small issues were solved in the past too, and the remaining would be solved or taken up on priority if existed in future. Now, these people were from the background of BSP, they joined us for a stable government in the interest of the state as the Congress had won 99 assembly seats, and there was scope to raise our tally in Vidhan Sabha”.

“Congress will win all the three seats together comfortably and we have checked their horse-trading conspiracy in the past, whenever the opportunity has come, we have defeated BJP’s horse-trading conspiracies. Completely failed, this time also you will see in the evening of 10th that whatever conspiracies are going on for horse-trading, they will not work”, Gehlot warned.