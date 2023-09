G20 Summit: L-G to monitor security situation in Delhi from Raj Niwas

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will monitor the security situation in the city from Raj Niwas during the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will commence from September 9.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

According to an official statement from the L-G Office, Saxena will keep a close eye on the security situation in the city and will be in constant touch with the Command Room of the state-to-art Control Room of the Delhi Police Headquarters.

“Saxena will remain in touch with the Police Commissioner, and will keep an eye on every road and hotel detailed for G20 requirements, apart from taking live stock of the development in the City, through the hi-tech gadgets installed at the Control Room,” the statement said.

The L-G, who recently visited the control room, held detailed discussion with the Delhi Police Commissioner on the nitty-gritty of the deployment of personnel and also the high-tech security measures undertaken to keep hawk’s eye over the entire city.

During his visit, he was briefed that live visuals would be captured by more than 5,000 CCTVs installed in different parts of the city.

“Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the control room, round the clock. The control room is getting district wise visuals and a special command room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of developments in the City and its roads,” the statement said.

Besides the normal sized monitors, two giant screens, in which the images can be magnified have been also installed at the control room.

The Police Commissioner apprised the LG that information is being received from each district round the clock and there have been full deployment of the police personnel.

Saxena, who also visited the areas to be used by the delegates, especially enquired about the security arrangements in the highly sensitive places.

Besides the VVIP areas, high resolution CCTVs have also been installed in sensitive parts of the city which in the past have been the nerve centre of mischief, the statement added.