G-6 MLAs express solidarity with Congress, ready to join Udaipur camp

Ahead of 4 RS biennial polls in Rajasthan slated for June 10, the political equations among the Congress, Opposition BJP, RLP, CPI-M, and BTP are brewed up every day. Five candidates are in the fray for 4 Upper House polls.

In a midnight settlement and compromise, while serving the Rajasthan Government, four fuming BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and two outspoken Congress legislators have finally expressed their solidarity in the Congress high command and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and declared to join the party’s anti-poaching camp in Udaipur where over 90 MLAs including Independents are staying for the last three days.

Four out of six MLAs (turncoat) Rajendra Gudha (Minister), Sandeep Yadav, Lakhan Singh, and Wazib Ali, and two Congress’ own MLAs Khiladi Lal Bairwa and Giriraj Malinga met the Chief Minister late last night and settled their grievances and demands, releasing a group picture on WA group, a CM-Media OSD said in the wee hours today.

Two other MLAs (turncoat) Jogendra Singh Awana and Deepchand Kheria have already joined the camp in Udaipur.

So far about 100 MLAs including 11 Independents are enjoying the 7-star hotel stay in the lake city of Rajasthan by playing water sports, and cricket, and getting entertainment from folk dancers and singers in the evening.

Two important Independent MLAs Sanyam Lodha, CM’s advisor, and Baljeet Yadav are reportedly upset with the bureaucracy and other official wranglings while doing public works.

Congress Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Bhanwar Lal Sharma have sought permission from CM that they would not be able to attend the camp because of their sickness.

Opposition BJP having a flock of 71 MLAs has also started moving to a hotel in the outskirts of Jaipur near Jamdoli and called it a training camp for newcomer MLAs to be addressed by senior party leaders. “It is not +Badabandi+ (fencing) unlike Congress, we are not scared, hence it is sheer training camp”, Satish Poonia, the BJP State President said. Party’s General Secretary and state Incharge Arun Singh and a few RSS functionaries have also engaged in political parleys.

Three MLAs of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party led by its MP Hanuman Beniwal (who quit the NDA on the anti-farmers bill) have openly declared to support BJP’s Independent candidate Subhash Chandra. These MLAs might join bjp’s training camp. The saffron party is also anticipating and working on taking a few of the Independent MLAs to the hotel in favour of Chandra, the party sources told SNS.

Two MLAs each of CPI-M and BTP have still not opened their inclination towards either one.

In the House of 200 MLAs, now the ruling Congress has 109 MLAs including the support of one RLD. Whereas BJP has a total of 71 MLAs, and RLP 3, CPM 2, BTP 2, and 13 Independents. If 11 Independents, as promised to the Chief Minister, go with the Congress, the total tally of the ruling party would be 120, and CPI-M and BTP’s two MLAs each have always shown their interest in the Gehlot regime previously but now they are busy in raising their demands before the government.

With BJP’s 30 legislators’ votes (out of 71), Chandra would have to manage 11 more votes from Independent and other parties’ MLAs to defeat one out of three Congress candidates. However, RashtriyaLoktantrik Party (RLP), a former NDA partner, has openly come out to support Chandra with its 3 legislators. Chandra is anticipating major support from Independent MLAs who are 13 in number.



In RS Biennial out of four seats the Congress will have a majority on two seats to win the biennials, BJP on one, and on the fourth seats there would be a tough poll battle as Chandra entered into the poll battle and would require 41 MLAs’ vote on first priority. Each contestant would have to have 41 first priority votes to win to be RS MP.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari and, BJP’s official candidate G S Tiwari, and BJP supported Independent Subhash Chandra, Media baron and Chairman of Essel group are vying for the four seats of RS as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).