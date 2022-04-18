Fresh stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri, 14 teams of police to probe case

Two days after the communal clashes in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area, bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri today where they were probing the violence case, however, the Delhi police have termed the recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration of facts.

“The recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained,” Delhi Police said. Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area.

Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly fired shots during the communal clashes in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16, an official said today.

The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri. DCP (north-west), Usha Rangnani, said a video was being circulated on social media since Sunday, showing the same man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the clashes. “He has been nabbed by the Special Staff of the northwest district police,” the DCP said. Earlier in the day, the family members of Sonu had resorted to stone pelting when the police went to their house for investigation. “To probe the matter, a police team of north-west district had gone to the alleged shooter’s house on CD Park road to question his family members,” Rangnani said. However, when the police reached there, the family members pelted two stones on them following which the police detained one person from the spot.

“Legal action is being taken and the situation is completely under control,” the senior official said.

The place where the riots took place on April 16 is still under heavy security cover. Even Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the police will remain there in large numbers till the situation is completely normalised.

During a media briefing, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana today

said the police were not discriminating against anyone in the Jahangirpuri violence probe.

“During the investigation, if we get evidence against any person, we will take

action and arrest them, irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion. We are not discriminating against anyone. The 23 people arrested so far are from both the communities,” the Delhi Police Commissioner asserted.

He assured that the communal violence that took place in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area will be thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

“The case will be probed from all angles and we will ensure that anyone who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly, is brought to the book,” the Delhi Police Commissioner said.

He informed that the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell has been given the task to do a detailed analysis of all the digital evidence and identify the suspects who were involved and initiating legal action against them.

Notably, the case has been formally transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

“The Crime Branch has formed around 14 teams who will probe the incident from all angles. They have already initiated the investigation from yesterday and we will regularly share the updates during the investigation,” the top Delhi Police official said.

Speaking on the allegiance of accused Ansar with a particular political party, the

Commissioner, without mincing any words, said the police go by the evidence. “We will take appropriate and effective legal action against anyone who is found involved in the incident and our investigation is subject to the scrutiny of the court so there will be no discrimination,” Asthana noted.

He further said that some people through social media are trying to prevent the normalisation of the situation. “We are continuously monitoring the social media and if felt necessary legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation,” said the Delhi Police Commissioner.

“As of now, three firearms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better,” he said.

Apart from the investigation, the Delhi Police have also spoken with over 20 of the ‘Aman’ Committees. “We are ensuring that just because of a handful of anti-social elements, the ordinary citizen should not suffer. We have seen this before also that in such kinds of incidents, only unsocial elements take part, the common man has no relation with such activities,” he said.

On Saturday, the clashes erupted during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during the religious procession, in which nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured.

(With inputs from Agencies)