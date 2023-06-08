Four contenders in the race for ‘Baal Mukhyamantri’ in Himachal Pradesh

In the run-up to the ‘Baal Satra’- Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha children session to be organized on 12 June, four contenders are in the race for coveted post of ‘ Baal Mukhyamantri’, who would enact as the chief minister

The ‘Chief Minister’ will be selected based on public votes received on social media and the support of child legislators from amongst Jahanvi, Riza, Tushar Anand, and Kashish.

The Statesman is the media partner in the first of its kind event being held in the hill state.

The initial round witnessed nine children, who came forward as suitable contenders with their impressive manifestos.

However, only four contenders could be chosen for the final phase.

Digital Baal Mela, Founder Janhvi Sharma said, “ Whichever claimant among Riza Sheikh, Tushar Anand, Kashish, and Jahanvi will get maximum support on social media and from child legislators, will be declared as the Chief Minister.”

While four contenders have put forward their names for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, she added.

The ‘Baal Satra’ is being organized by Digital Baal Mela and LIC in association with media partner The Statesman, in which 68 children from five states are participating.

On Thursday the participating children also presented their claims for Cabinet Ministers.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhansabha Children’s Session is being organized on World ‘Child Labor Prohibition Day’, to ensure the political participation of children.

The purpose of the session is to provide a place for children’s ideas in policy making.

“Children’s presentation of issues and topics by them gives room for originality and innovation. In some countries of the world, children have achieved political representation.

In our country too, this ‘Baal Satra’ is being organized in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to increase political awareness amongst the new generation,” she said.

In India, children have been getting the opportunity to be heard through the ‘Youth Parliament’ as well.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the holding of the event shows the commitment to take the views of children seriously.

Vidhan Sabha ‘Baal Satra’, will be conducted by Digital Baal Mela under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh Vidhansabha, in an effort to make children’s voices heard.

The ‘Digital Baal Mela’ is an innovation started during the Corona period, and is being managed by the Future Society, said Janhvi Sharma, adding that the Society has been making small efforts for equal participation of children, youth, and women for the last 16 years.

“On 14 November 2021, under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, a Vidhansabha Baal Session was organized in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was the Chief Guest on the occasion,” she said.

The children were asked “How should the children’s government be” which allowed them to give wings to their imagination and come up with incredible ideas and policies for ‘Bachhon Ki Sarkar’, said she.

The 68 participating children selected as legislators represent 68 schools out of which 63 children are girls and 28 boys from various 43 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, whereas five children selected are from five states.