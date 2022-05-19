Five brothers killed, 4 others injured in vehicles’ collision in Bharatpur district

Five brothers including two minors were killed on the spot and four others injured in a head-on collision between two SUVs at Barkhera village in Bharatpur district late on Wednesday night.

The deceased, who belonged to a Muslim community of Khandevla village, were identified as Vasim, 18, Ashiq, 17, Arbaz, 22, Parvej, 16 and Alam, 19, the SHO of Pahari Police station Shiv Lahri told SNS when contacted.

Six persons of a joint family were travelling in a Venue car when it collided with a Bolero when the mishap occurred at 8:30 hrs on Wednesday night, SHO said, adding five occupants of Venue died on the spot, and one Azruddin got seriously injured. Whereas three injured pf Bolero and Azruddin were rushed to nearby hospitals by villagers who tried to rescue all of them. The victims had gone for purchase in the Pahari market after buying a new car but were ill-fated. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.