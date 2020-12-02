As a precautionary measure, Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory warning travelers regarding the disruption of entry points on national highways from Sonipat and Jhajjar districts to Delhi where farmers’ organisations are protesting against the recent agricultural legislations.

Giving this information today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed passengers to avoid approaching the national capital from Singhu border situated on National Highway No. 44 (Ambala-Delhi) due to the gathering of farmers between Rai and Kundli.

Those wanting to go to Delhi from Ambala side are requested to take the Panipat-Rohtak-Jhajjar-Gurugram-Delhi route.

Keeping in view the mass gathering of farmers at Tikri border from Bahadurgarh side in Jhajjar district, the local police have also suggested several alternative routes to reach Delhi as traffic is disrupted on Tikri border. Those wanting to go to Delhi from Hisar side should also take the Rohtak-Jhajjar- Gurugram-Delhi route.

“However, smooth movement of traffic continues on all other routes across the state,” the spokesperson said adding maintaining law and order is among the top priority of the Police.

“In the present situation, Haryana Police is constantly in touch with Delhi Police and all precautionary steps are being taken in view of the convenience of the citizens of the state as well as travelers coming from outside,” the spokesperson added.