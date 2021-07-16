The novel ‘Kusum’ scheme will now benefit the farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

Under this scheme, farmers will not only irrigate their fields with the help of solar energy-run tube wells but also generate additional income.

The scheme under the Component-C of PM’ Kusum Yojana, proposes to increase the income of farmers by energizing their private grid connected tube wells with the solar power.

Farmers will be able to use it for irrigation and sell the surplus electricity after irrigation to the State Electricity Distribution Company.

Under this scheme, as many as 30,000 private tube wells have been targeted to be energised by solar power by the year 2022.

According to the government spokesman, the scheme is being implemented by UPPCL/Energy Department. Under this, there is a plan to energies private grid connected private tube wells and separated agricultural power feeders.

Free feasibility report is being prepared by Solar Energy Corporation India for solarization of total capacity (2742 MW) of already separated feeders of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation and also those which are identified for separation in near future.

The manner in which the Central and Yogi governments are focusing on solar energy (solar pump, solar roof top, solar street light, solar park, developing Ayodhya as a solar city), it will be a source of employment for the youth at the local level in future.

A mobile app Mobile App ‘Aditya’ has been developed by UP Non-conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA) to take the Digital India campaign forward.

Through this app, the youth of the state will be given help for Surya Mitra training and self-employment under the ambitious scheme of Skill Development Mission.

According to Bhawani Singh Khangaraut, the director of UPNEDA, trained Surya Mitra will ensure the quality maintenance and functioning of solar power plants. More than 2,500 Surya Mitras have so far been trained in the state.