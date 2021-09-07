Facing protests, SAD invites farmers’ unions for talks

Facing protests by farmers during party president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s mass contact programme ‘Gal Punjab Di’, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday invited farmer organisations to constitute a committee to hold talks with the party to remove all misgivings regarding the party’s campaign.

In this letter written to the 32 farmer organisations and all 32 farmer organizations as well as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta), former Member of Parliament (MP) Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said the SAD had always stood up the cause of farmers and supported every decision of the Samyukat Kisam Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws.

“It is with this spirit and the welfare of farmers that we wish to engage with farmer organizations and address all their concerns as well as work unitedly to ensure the repeal of the three black laws. This is also why we have postponed our campaign for one week,” he said.

The SAD leader said on the part of the SAD senior leaders including Balwinder Bhundur and Manjinder Singh Sirsa would engage with the Kisan organizations at the time and place of their choosing.

He also detailed how the SAD had exercised its democratic right to reach out to the people through the Gal Punjab Di campaign and take feedback on steps needed to rebuild the State which had been devastated during Congress misrule. “I am sure the Kisan organisations will understand this sentiment and realize that we are working for the welfare of farmers and people of the state at large,” the former MP added.

The SAD leader said the Congress party in Punjab was a divided house and its government and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had failed to deliver on any of the promises made to the people. He said similarly AAP Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had always worked against the interests of Punjab be it adopting double standards on the SYL issue in Punjab and Delhi, demanding action against farmers of Punjab for burning stubble and calling for closure of the thermal plants of the State in the supreme court.

Prof Chandumajra said in such a situation the SAD was the only hope for the people of Punjab and that was why people were turning out in huge numbers to attend the recent party programmes.

The SAD leader said in such a situation it was necessary to clear all doubts in the mind of the farmer organisations vis a vis the party programmes of the SAD. “We are hopeful the farm leaders will react positively to the process of dialogue and the entire issue will be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction”, Prof Chandumajra added.