Ex-serviceman falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 95 lakh

An ex-serviceman from Bhubaneswar has fallen prey to cyber fraud, losing Rs 95 lakh hard-earned savings.

The fraud victim Subash Ch. Nanda, a retired defence employee, had a Max Life Insurance policy from 2011 which matured in 2015 with a maturity value of Rs. 6 lakh.

Prior to maturity, he received proposals from unknown persons impersonating themselves as employees of National Payment Corpn of India, Income Tax Department to avail bonus. Duped by the glib-talking fraudsters, Nanda allegedly transferred a number of rupees of about 95 lakh in total to different accounts on different dates.

After realizing that he had been taken for a ride, he lodged a report at Cyber Police Station at Crime Branch headquarters.

A case under IPC sections 419/420/465/468/471/120-B/34 and 66c & 66-d of the Information Technology Act has been registered in this connection. The investigation is underway to identify and book the cybercriminals at the earliest said officials.