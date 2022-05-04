Follow Us:
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the capital

Eid, the biggest Muslim festival was celebrated in the capital  on  the third of May with traditional gaiety. Muslims came out in large numbers to offer prayers at Jama Masjid and other mosques in the city. It is the first time Muslims have been able to gather to pray and celebrate Eid without coronavirus restrictions in the city.

SNS | New Delhi | May 4, 2022 4:58 pm

Jama Masjid packed with Muslim devotees offering Eid prayers, in the capital on Tuesday.-----Subrata Dutta----03-0522

Children greet each other after offering prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,in the capital on Tuesday.—–Subrata Dutta

children enjoying after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Jama Masjid, in the capital on Tuesday.. Photo: Subrata Dutta

Eid is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar. It marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan – a month of prayer and fasting when Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

children enjoying after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Jama Masjid, in the capital on Tuesday.. Photo: Subrata Dutta

Eid, of course, is the time of bonding and bonhomie but it is the day which children wait eagerly. It is a fun time for them with new clothes, sweets, and lots of fun with friends, as our Cameraman, Subrata Dutta captured through his lens.

 

children   at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,in the capital on Tuesday.—–Subrata Dutta

 

