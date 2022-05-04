Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the capital

Eid, the biggest Muslim festival was celebrated in the capital on the third of May with traditional gaiety. Muslims came out in large numbers to offer prayers at Jama Masjid and other mosques in the city. It is the first time Muslims have been able to gather to pray and celebrate Eid without coronavirus restrictions in the city.

Eid is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar. It marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan – a month of prayer and fasting when Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

Eid, of course, is the time of bonding and bonhomie but it is the day which children wait eagerly. It is a fun time for them with new clothes, sweets, and lots of fun with friends, as our Cameraman, Subrata Dutta captured through his lens.