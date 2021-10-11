ED questions Rajasthan CM’s brother over irregularities in export of fertilisers’

The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s brother, Agrasen Gehlot, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in the export of fertiliser.

Around 11.30 a.m., Gehlot and his lawyer appeared before ED investigators at the agency’s headquarters in the national capital. The ED summoned him in connection with a case of unlawful fertiliser export. Gehlot had also appeared in front of the Delhi ED last month.

When asked why he was questioned again in the matter, Gehlot told ANI: “This issue has nothing to do with me. I’m not sure why I’m getting phoned again and over.”

Gehlot and a few others have been linked to alleged fertiliser export violations. He had been questioned in this case previously but had gone to court to seek relief from the investigation agency’s actions.

Gehlot was recently ordered by the Rajasthan High Court to cooperate with the ED during the inquiry and to refrain from taking any coercive action against him.

In July of last year, the ED raided his businesses in Rajasthan as part of its ongoing investigation into the case. The raids occurred during a political feud in the state between Ashok Gehlot and his then-deputy Sachin Pilot.

The ED registered a criminal case in connection with the matter based on a 2007-09 customs department matter, which alleged irregularities in procurement and export of subsidised muriate of potash or MOP meant for farmers and investigation, in this case, was finalised in 2013.

Agrasen Gehlot’s son Anupam had also deposed before the agency in the case.

(With ANI inputs)